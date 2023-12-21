Samsung Self-Repair Program gets more devices

Samsung has announced that it is adding more devices to the Samsung Self-Repair Program, this will include more devices in South Korea and in Europe, and Samsung is now offering support for some of its foldable devices in the program.

The new devices that have been added to the self-repair program include the Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, the Galaxy S23 range, the Galaxy Tab 9 series, and the Galaxy Book 2 range.

For the first time, Samsung is expanding the program to Galaxy foldables, including the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5. This offers Galaxy users extra convenience and choice to get more out of their devices by extending the life of their products. Through December, more Galaxy products1 will be added — including the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Book2 Pro series.

Samsung first launched its Self-Repair program in the U.S. in 2022 and expanded to South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, and select European countries earlier this year. Now, Samsung is extending the program’s coverage to 30 additional countries in Europe, including Denmark, Greece, Hungary, and Portugal. This move represents one more way for users to join Samsung’s journey of doing more with less with the planet’s resources.

You can find out more details about the latest devices whch are now supported by the Samsung Self-Repair Program over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



