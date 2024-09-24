Samsung Redefines Automotive Storage with 8th-Gen V-NAND SSD

Samsung Electronics, a global leader in memory technology, has once again set a new standard in the industry with the unveiling of its latest automotive solid-state drive (SSD), the AM9C1. This groundbreaking product is the first PCIe 4.0 automotive SSD based on Samsung’s innovative eighth-generation vertical NAND (V-NAND) technology, offering unprecedented speed and reliability. Designed to meet the stringent requirements of modern automotive applications, the AM9C1 is set to transform on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in vehicles, ushering in a new era of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

The automotive industry has been rapidly evolving, with an increasing demand for high-performance, reliable storage solutions that can handle the vast amounts of data generated by modern vehicles. Samsung’s AM9C1 SSD addresses these challenges head-on, providing a robust and efficient storage solution that can withstand the harsh operating conditions encountered in automotive environments. With its exceptional performance and advanced features, the AM9C1 is poised to become a key component in the development of next-generation automotive systems.

Unmatched Performance and Efficiency

The AM9C1 automotive SSD showcases impressive sequential read and write speeds of up to 4,400 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and 400MB/s, respectively. This represents a significant improvement in power efficiency, with the AM9C1 consuming approximately 50% less power than its predecessor, the AM991. The enhanced power efficiency not only contributes to longer battery life in electric vehicles but also reduces the overall heat generation within the system, improving reliability and longevity.

Built on Samsung’s advanced 5-nanometer (nm) controller, the AM9C1 SSD also features a single-level cell (SLC) Namespace, an innovative feature that allows users to seamlessly switch from a triple-level cell (TLC) state to SLC mode. This switch further boosts the read and write speeds to an impressive 4,700MB/s and 1,400MB/s, respectively, while simultaneously enhancing the SSD’s reliability. The SLC Namespace functionality proves particularly beneficial in scenarios that require rapid data processing and storage, such as real-time sensor data analysis and high-resolution map updates for autonomous driving systems.

Robust Design for Extreme Conditions

Automotive applications demand storage solutions that can withstand extreme temperature ranges and harsh operating conditions. The AM9C1 SSD is specifically designed to meet these challenges, boasting an operating temperature range of -40°C to 105°C. This wide temperature tolerance ensures reliable performance even in the most demanding environments, from the frigid winters of northern regions to the scorching heat of desert landscapes.

To further demonstrate its commitment to quality and reliability, Samsung has subjected the AM9C1 SSD to rigorous testing and certification processes. The SSD adheres to the AEC-Q100 Grade 2 standard, which validates its ability to withstand the vibration, shock, and temperature extremes commonly encountered in automotive applications. Additionally, the AM9C1 complies with the ASPICE CL3 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards, ensuring the highest level of safety and cybersecurity for connected vehicles.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung is currently sampling the 256GB variant of the AM9C1 SSD with key partners and expects to commence mass production by the end of this year. To cater to the diverse needs of the automotive industry, Samsung plans to offer multiple storage capacities for the AM9C1, ranging from 128GB to an impressive 2 terabytes (TB). The 2TB model, which will offer the industry’s largest capacity in this product category, is scheduled to enter mass production in early 2024.

The introduction of the AM9C1 automotive SSD underscores Samsung’s commitment to driving innovation in the automotive sector. As vehicles become increasingly connected and autonomous, the demand for high-capacity, high-performance storage solutions will continue to grow. Samsung’s 8th-generation V-NAND technology, combined with the advanced features of the AM9C1, positions the company at the forefront of this rapidly evolving market.

Specifications

Model: AM9C1

AM9C1 Controller: 5-nanometer (nm)

5-nanometer (nm) Storage Capacities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Sequential Read Speed: Up to 4,400MB/s (TLC), Up to 4,700MB/s (SLC)

Up to 4,400MB/s (TLC), Up to 4,700MB/s (SLC) Sequential Write Speed: Up to 400MB/s (TLC), Up to 1,400MB/s (SLC)

Up to 400MB/s (TLC), Up to 1,400MB/s (SLC) Power Efficiency: 50% improvement over AM991

50% improvement over AM991 Temperature Range: -40°C to 105°C

-40°C to 105°C Quality Standards: AEC-Q100 Grade 2, ASPICE CL3, ISO/SAE 21434

Summary

The implications of Samsung’s advancements in automotive SSDs extend beyond the automotive industry. The enhanced reliability, efficiency, and durability of these SSDs make them suitable for a wide range of demanding applications, such as robotics, industrial automation, and aerospace. As these industries continue to evolve and integrate more advanced technologies, the need for robust storage solutions like the AM9C1 will only increase.

Moreover, the development of high-performance automotive SSDs plays a crucial role in the advancement of autonomous driving systems. As self-driving vehicles rely heavily on real-time data processing and storage, SSDs like the AM9C1 will be essential in ensuring the safety and reliability of these systems. With its exceptional speed and reliability, the AM9C1 has the potential to accelerate the development and deployment of fully autonomous vehicles, bringing us closer to a future of safer, more efficient transportation.

As Samsung continues to push the boundaries of memory technology, the potential for these advancements to transform various sectors remains immense. The AM9C1 automotive SSD represents a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to drive innovation and shape the future of the automotive industry and beyond.

