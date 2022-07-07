Samsung Q2 earnings guidance announced

Samsung has announced new Q2 earnings guidance, the company is expecting to have another impressive quarter.

Samsung had previously predicted sales of between 76 to 78 trillion Korean won for the quarter and it revised guidance is at 77 trillion won.

The Samsung Q2 earnings guidance also revealed that it would have a consolidated operating profit of around 14 trillion Korean won in quarter 2, more details are below.

Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2022.

Consolidated Sales: Approximately 77 trillion Korean won

Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 14.0 trillion Korean won

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

Sales: 76 ~ 78 trillion Korean won

Operating Profit: 13.9 ~ 14.1 trillion Korean won

As we can see from the details above, Samsung has managed to increase both its overall earnings and its profit for Q2 this year compared to Q2 last year. It will be interesting to see how it performs in the next quarter.

