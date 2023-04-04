Samsung online stores for B2B customers expanded to 30 countries

Samsung has revealed that it is expanding its online stores for B2B customers expanded to 30 countries worldwide, the stores ate designed for small and medium-sized businesses.

The Samsung B2B online store accepts various payment options for businesses, such as installment payments and invoice payments. Additionally, customers can benefit from exclusive corporate-only promotions, discounts on the total purchase amount and technical support. Furthermore, customers can shop from a diverse product portfolio from Samsung Electronics, ranging from TVs, monitors, air conditioners and refrigerators to mobile products such as laptops, tablets and mobile phones.

Samsung Electronics first launched its B2B online store in October 2021 in Australia, France, Türkiye, the U.K. and the U.S. Since then, the service has vastly expanded throughout Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East with an impressive coverage of 30 countries in less than a year and a half.

“The key elements to the remarkable expansion of B2B online stores are open accessibility, simple purchase process, and a variety of payment methods specialized for SMBs,” said Daniel Kang, Executive Vice President and Head of the D2C Center at Samsung Electronics. “As we see the growth potential in the online B2B business globally, Samsung will continue to expand and develop services to provide practical benefits and support for our SMB customers.”

You can find out more information about the Samsung stores for B2B customers over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals