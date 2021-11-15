Samsung One UI 4 released for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung has announced the release of their One UI 4 for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone.

The Samsung One UI 4 update brings Android 12 to the handsets and a range of other new features from Samsung with a new UI and much more.

Samsung Electronics today announced the official launch of One UI 4, which will roll out first on the Galaxy S21 series including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra starting today. With new customization options, privacy features and access to Samsung’s ever-expanding ecosystem, One UI 4 delivers an elevated mobile experience that puts you in control.

“We are committed to giving everyone access to the best mobile experiences possible, as soon as possible,” said Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “One UI 4 delivers on that promise, equipping Galaxy smartphone users with the latest customization and privacy features. But we won’t stop there. Soon, other smartphone and tablet users will also be able to benefit from this software update, enabling a more seamless experience across our entire ecosystem.”

