Samsung One UI 4 (Android 12) release schedule revealed

It looks like we have some details on the release schedule for Android 12 and the Samsung One UI 4 for Samsung devices.

Samsung recently posted this schedule to their Samsung Members site in Korea, it has now been taken down, but it looks like we may have details on when many devices will get the update.

The listing said that in November the Galaxy S21 Ultra, S21+, and the S21 would bet the update, in December it would be the Galaxy Z Fold 35G, Z Flip3 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+, S20, Note20 Ultra, Note 20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G.

In January the Samsung One UI 4 will land on the Galaxy Fold 5G, Z Flip, Note 10 and 10+, S20 FE, S10 5G, S10+, S10 and S10e, A52s 5G, A42 5G, and the Quantim2.

In February 2022 the update with Android 12 is coming to the Galaxy Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, the next update after this will be in April.

In April will be the Galaxy A51 5G, Tab S7 FE S7 FE 5G, A90 5G, Tab S6, and S6 5G, Jump and A Quantum, then in May it will be the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, the Tab Active3, A32, A31, A12, Buddy, Wide5, Tab A7(2020).

In June 2022 the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will get the update and then in July 2022, it will be the turn of the Galaxy S21s, the M12, and the Xcover5. Of course, as Samsung has now taken this down these may change.

— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 15, 2021

Source @FrontTron

