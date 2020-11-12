Samsung One UI 3.0 beta lands on the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+

Yesterday Samsung announced that it would be expanding its One UI 3.0 beta program to more Galaxy devices.

Now it looks like some of those devices have already received the new One UI 3.0 beta software, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones.

The new beta of the Android 11 software for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ comes with the build number N976NKSU1ZTK6 and it also includes the Android security update for the month of November.

This new Android 11 beta has so far been released to beta testers of the software for the Note 10 and Note 10+ in South Korea, it is expected to land in more countries soon.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals