Samsung Message Guard launched

Samsung is launching a new feature designed to protect you from zero-click exploits called Samsung Message Guard.

The new Message Guard feature is designed to act like an advanced sandbox, so any files that are sent to you are isolated before they can do any damage to your device.

Zero-click exploits are just the latest threat in an era of increased cybercrime targeting user data. One in three consumers around the world has been the victim of a data breach where their personal data was hacked.1 Data breaches are increasingly common, with rates more than tripling between 2013 and 2021.2

Threats evolve, but so too does Samsung’s mobile security. Samsung Galaxy smartphones offer comprehensive safeguards with the powerful Samsung Knox platform, and users are already protected from attacks using video and audio formats. Samsung Message Guard takes that security one step further by preemptively protecting your device, limiting exposure to invisible threats disguised as image attachments.3

Message Guard is an advanced “sandbox,” or a kind of virtual quarantine. When an image file arrives, it is trapped and isolated from the rest of the device. This prevents malicious code from accessing your phone’s files or interacting with its operating system. Samsung Message Guard checks the file bit by bit and processes it in a controlled environment to ensure it cannot infect the rest of your device.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Message Guard feature over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





