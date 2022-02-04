Samsung launches new UK Apprenticeship Program

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new program to help young people in the UK, the UK Apprenticeship Program.

The company will offer apprenticeships which will be paid to young people in the UK, more information is below.

The Samsung UK Apprenticeship Programme will offer successful applicants the opportunity to ‘earn and learn’ by providing a direct route into the world of work, while having the opportunity to achieve a fully funded qualification in their chosen field at the same time. It will involve on the job training from our expert teams and a training & development programme, as well as a competitive salary and staff benefits such as staff discounts.

Tamas Csejtei, People Team Director for the UK, Ireland & Europe Office at Samsung Electronics commented: “At Samsung, we work to inspire the world and shape the future through nurturing and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow. With many school leavers across the UK keen to start their working lives, we want to provide an alternative way for more young people to find new and exciting career paths through our apprenticeship scheme.

