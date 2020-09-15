Samsung launches four new ISOCELL image sensors

Samsung has announced that it is launching four new ISOCELL image sensors for smartphones, this includes the ISOCELL HM2 with a 108 megapixel image sensor.

There is also the ISOCELL G3 which is a 64 megapixel camera, GM5 with 48 megapixels and the SIOCELL JD1 with 32 megapixels.

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today introduced four new Samsung ISOCELL image sensors for its 0.7 micrometer (μm)-pixel product lineup; 108-megapixel (Mp) ISOCELL HM2, 64Mp ISOCELL GW3, 48Mp ISOCELL GM5 and 32Mp ISOCELL JD1. With the new 0.7μm ISOCELL technology, Samsung plans to expand the ultra-high-resolution offerings to mainstream smartphones.

“Samsung continues to pioneer innovations, such as ISOCELL Plus and Smart ISO, to deliver more pixels in a smaller package,” said Yongin Park, executive vice president of the sensor business at Samsung Electronics. “Last year, Samsung introduced the industry’s first 0.7μm-pixel image sensor and the first 108Mp sensors. Now we are bringing more of the advanced pixel technologies to mobile cameras in a variety of options that will enable high-resolution images and sleeker designs in a wider selection of tomorrow’s mobile devices.”

We can expect to see all of these new image sensors in Samsung’s and other manufacturers devices some time soon.

