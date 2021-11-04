Samsung KX & LDN UTD launching All Access Gaming event

Samsung has announced that it has teamed up with LDN UTD to launch All Access Gaming, a new event that will take place on the 13th of November.

The event will be run between 4 pm and 8 pm at Samsung KX in London and entry will be available free of charge.

Whether it’s supercharging gaming strategies or just seeing how the pros do it, head down to Samsung KX to watch some of the best in the UK gaming scene battle it out – competing against each other in the games they know – and the ones they don’t. Watch as The Vamp’s Connor Ball, Maria AKA. Ria Bish, ITANI and more play in unfamiliar territory as the FIFA Pros hit the track and our F1 Racers take to the pitch.

Tickets will also give access to the event panel discussion, where guests will be able to join Samsung KX event hosts Chelcee Grimes and Elle Osili-Wood along with LDN UTD’s team members chat to our pro gamers about their experiences with gaming, sharing the benefits it’s had on their health and wellbeing and offer the opportunity to meet other guests with a passion for gaming. Hear from the likes of Sunpi and Haber to learn about their personal journeys.

You can find out more information about Samsung’s new All Access Gaming event over at Samsung at the link below.

