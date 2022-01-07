Samsung Keynote Highlights from CES 2022 (Video)

Samsung has released a new video of the Samsung Keynote Highlights from their CES press conference earlier this week, the videos show us the highlights of what Samsung unveiled at CES.

We got to see a new range of devices from Samsung this week, this included the Galaxy S21 FE, some new gaming monitors, and more.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled its vision for the future, “Together for tomorrow,” during a pre-show keynote event at CES 2022. Keynote speaker Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of DX (Device eXperience) Division at Samsung, highlighted the company’s efforts to usher in a new age of togetherness, with customizable experiences that reflect consumers’ evolving lifestyles, and innovations that mark progress for both society and the planet.

The company’s “Together for tomorrow” vision is one that empowers everyone to create positive change and drives collaborations that address some of the planet’s most pressing challenges. The keynote illustrated how Samsung plans to make its vision a reality by introducing a range of sustainability initiatives, purposeful partnerships, and customizable and connected technologies.

You can find out more details about what Samsung unveiled at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

