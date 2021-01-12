Samsung JetBot 90 AI+ robot vacuum features a built in camera (Video)

Samsung has unveiled a new robot vacuum cleaner, the JetBot 90 AI+ and it comes with a built in cameras and is powered by Intel AI.

The video below gives us a look at the new Samsung JetBot 90 AI+ robot vacuum cleaner and some of its features.

Created to give your house an amazing clean with minimal effort on your part, the JetBot 90 AI+ is the industry’s first smart robotic vacuum powered by Intel® AI. It uses cutting-edge object-recognition technology to navigate your home just like you do: avoiding furniture, dog droppings and cables without missing any spaces out. Check out the video and read on below to learn more about how, with innovations like a self-cleaning Clean Station™ and a camera you can monitor from anywhere, the JetBot 90 AI+ allows you to give your house a fast, efficient clean while barely lifting a finger.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung JetBot 90 AI+ vacuum cleaner over at Samsung at the link below.

