Samsung Jet high performance stick vacuum cleaner launched

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new high performance stick Vacuum cleaner, the Samsung Jet.

The company has announced that it is also launching a new disposal system call the Clean Station which is designed to automatically empty put the Jet’s dustbin.

Samsung Electronics today introduced a new lineup of the Samsung Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaner, along with a compatible Clean Station™ that can deliver the ultimate end-to-end cleaning solution for the home. The new Samsung Jet™ has great usability and can generate up to 200W (150W for Samsung Jet Light™) of industry-leading suction power. Samsung’s latest cleaning products will be launched in Southeast Asia in March, followed by the U.S., Europe, China, and CIS regions.1

“Our strong commitment to create vacuum cleaners that offer a differentiated cleaning experience to consumers is perfectly represented in the Samsung Jet™ series,” said Eugene Chung, Vice President of the Global Product Management Group at Digital Appliances Business, Samsung Electronics. “Despite the Samsung Jet’s remarkably powerful suction capabilities, its body has been designed to be lightweight, allowing our customers to enjoy the Jet’s easy-to-use features more comfortably.”

Source Samsung

