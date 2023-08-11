Galaxy Z Fold5 durability test reveals more about the new folding hinge

Samsung has this week officially launched its new range of phones, tablet and watch. Wasting no time YouTuber JerryRigEverything has taken his testing tools to the the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold5 folding phone to carry out a comprehensive durability test.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 as equipped with a folding 7.6″ screen, was put through its paces as you can see in the video below. The Fold5, while not significantly different from its predecessors, the Fold 3 and Fold 4, does introduce a few key changes.

One of the main differences is the absence of a gap in the hinge, a feature that has been replaced with a new suspension substrate under the flexible screen. The phone also utilizes Victus Class 2 glass, a feature it shares with the S23 lineup. This glass, while durable, does show scratches at level 6, with deeper grooves appearing at level 7.

Galaxy Z Fold5 durability test

The Galaxy Z Fold5 also introduces a permanent non-user replaceable screen protector on the inner flexible screen. This protector starts showing marks at level 2, with deeper grooves appearing at level 3. However, Samsung offers a free one-time screen protector replacement in the first year of ownership at any of their 700 repair locations. After the first year, the screen can be replaced for a nominal fee of $19.

The phone’s frame body is made of armor aluminum, and the power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy Z Fold5 is equipped with a 10 megapixel front-facing camera, a hidden 4 megapixel selfie camera, a 10 megapixel telephoto camera, a 50 megapixel normal camera, and a 12 megapixel Ultra wide camera.

The back of the phone features a slightly frosted panel with Victus 2 and a single tone LED flash. While the phone is IPXA water resistant, meaning it can withstand water up to one and a half meters for 30 minutes, it lacks official protections against dust.

The Fold5 introduces a new flex hinge design that allows it to fold shut without a gap. This phone can withstand more than 200,000 actuations and survives a durability test where it is bent backwards. With two frames, two batteries, a hinge, and three layers of screen, the Fold5 is a solid, non-flexing device.

While the Fold 5 is essentially the same as the Fold 3 model, it does introduce a few key changes that enhance its durability and user experience. For more information jump over to the Samsung official website for full specifications and purchasing options

Source: YouTube



