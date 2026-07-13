Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Every Leaked Spec, Price & Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra represents a significant advancement in the foldable smartphone market. By introducing key upgrades in display quality, durability, performance, and battery life, Samsung aims to deliver a premium device that meets the demands of tech-savvy users. While the overall design remains consistent with its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Z Fold 8 Ultra incorporates enhancements that elevate the user experience. Below is a detailed breakdown of its standout features.

Display: Sharper, Brighter, and More Immersive

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features an 8-inch main display with a resolution of 500 pixels per inch (PPI), a notable improvement over the Z Fold 7’s 368 PPI. This enhancement ensures sharper visuals, making it ideal for productivity tasks, immersive gaming, and high-definition streaming.

Key improvements in the display include:

Brightness levels increased to 3600 nits , up from 2600 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in direct sunlight.

, up from 2600 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in direct sunlight. Reduced crease visibility for a smoother and more seamless viewing experience.

The device also includes a 6.5-inch cover display, designed for quick interactions such as checking notifications, replying to messages, or performing essential tasks without unfolding the device. This dual-display setup caters to both convenience and immersive usage scenarios.

Build Quality: Durable Yet Portable

Durability is a core focus of the Z Fold 8 Ultra. Samsung has reinforced the foldable screen with thicker and more robust layers, improving its resilience against daily wear and tear while maintaining the flexibility users expect from a foldable device. Despite these enhancements, the device remains lightweight at 215 grams, with dimensions that closely mirror its predecessor.

Additional durability features include:

An IP48 water resistance rating , offering protection against water exposure in everyday scenarios.

, offering protection against water exposure in everyday scenarios. A design that balances sturdiness and portability, though it still lacks dust resistance, which may be a consideration for some users.

The Z Fold 8 Ultra’s build quality ensures it can withstand the rigors of daily use while maintaining its sleek and premium aesthetic.

Performance: Power for Every Task

At the heart of the Z Fold 8 Ultra is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, delivering innovative performance for multitasking, gaming and demanding applications. This processor is paired with multiple RAM and storage configurations to cater to a wide range of user needs:

12 GB RAM with 256 GB or 512 GB storage options for standard users.

with 256 GB or 512 GB storage options for standard users. 16 GB RAM with 1 TB storage for power users requiring extensive memory and storage capacity.

This hardware combination ensures smooth performance, whether you’re juggling multiple apps, editing videos, or running resource-intensive software. The device is designed to handle both casual and professional workloads with ease.

Camera System: Elevating Mobile Photography

The Z Fold 8 Ultra’s camera system is a standout feature, catering to users who prioritize high-quality photography and videography. The versatile setup includes:

A 200 MP main sensor , capable of capturing detailed and vibrant images in various lighting conditions.

, capable of capturing detailed and vibrant images in various lighting conditions. A 50 MP ultrawide camera , a significant upgrade from the Z Fold 7’s 12 MP sensor, offering superior wide-angle shots.

, a significant upgrade from the Z Fold 7’s 12 MP sensor, offering superior wide-angle shots. A 12 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom for capturing distant subjects with clarity.

with 3x optical zoom for capturing distant subjects with clarity. A 10 MP front camera, ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls.

This advanced camera system positions the Z Fold 8 Ultra as a strong contender for users who demand professional-grade photography capabilities in a mobile device.

Battery and Charging: Longer Life, Faster Charging

The Z Fold 8 Ultra features a 5000 mAh battery, an improvement over the Z Fold 7’s 4400 mAh capacity. This upgrade ensures extended usage, even with the device’s power-intensive features. Charging capabilities have also been enhanced to reduce downtime:

45 W wired charging significantly reduces recharge times.

significantly reduces recharge times. 25 W wireless charging, up from the previous model’s 15 W, offering faster and more convenient charging options.

These improvements make the Z Fold 8 Ultra a reliable companion for users who need their device to keep up with their busy schedules.

Additional Features: Strengths and Limitations

While the Z Fold 8 Ultra offers numerous advancements, it does come with a few limitations that may influence purchasing decisions:

No S Pen support , which may disappoint users accustomed to stylus functionality for productivity tasks.

, which may disappoint users accustomed to stylus functionality for productivity tasks. Lack of built-in magnets requires a compatible case for magnetic accessories.

Despite these omissions, the device’s overall feature set remains competitive, particularly with its premium build quality, high-performance hardware and advanced display technology.

Pricing and Release Date

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is positioned as a premium device, with rumored pricing as follows:

$2099 for the base 256 GB model.

for the base 256 GB model. $2299 for the 512 GB model.

for the 512 GB model. $2599–$2699 for the 1 TB model, depending on regional pricing.

Samsung has announced that the device will be available starting in August 2026, targeting users who value innovation and premium features in a foldable smartphone.

Comparison with Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra distinguishes itself from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide with several key enhancements:

A higher-resolution display and increased brightness for a more immersive viewing experience.

and increased brightness for a more immersive viewing experience. An upgraded camera system with superior sensors, catering to photography enthusiasts.

However, the Wide model may appeal to users seeking a more affordable option or a fresh design while retaining essential features. This differentiation ensures that Samsung’s foldable lineup offers something for a variety of preferences and budgets.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra sets a new standard in the foldable smartphone market. With its substantial improvements in display quality, durability, performance, and battery life, it offers a compelling option for users seeking a high-performance device. While it retains a familiar design and lacks certain features like S Pen support, its advanced specifications and premium build make it a standout choice. Scheduled for release in August 2026, the Z Fold 8 Ultra is poised to redefine expectations for foldable smartphones.

Uncover more insights about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in the previous articles we have written.

Source: GregglesTV



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