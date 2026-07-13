Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Every Leaked Spec, Price & Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra represents a significant advancement in the foldable smartphone market. By introducing key upgrades in display quality, durability, performance, and battery life, Samsung aims to deliver a premium device that meets the demands of tech-savvy users. While the overall design remains consistent with its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Z Fold 8 Ultra incorporates enhancements that elevate the user experience. Below is a detailed breakdown of its standout features.
Display: Sharper, Brighter, and More Immersive
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features an 8-inch main display with a resolution of 500 pixels per inch (PPI), a notable improvement over the Z Fold 7’s 368 PPI. This enhancement ensures sharper visuals, making it ideal for productivity tasks, immersive gaming, and high-definition streaming.
Key improvements in the display include:
- Brightness levels increased to 3600 nits, up from 2600 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in direct sunlight.
- Reduced crease visibility for a smoother and more seamless viewing experience.
The device also includes a 6.5-inch cover display, designed for quick interactions such as checking notifications, replying to messages, or performing essential tasks without unfolding the device. This dual-display setup caters to both convenience and immersive usage scenarios.
Build Quality: Durable Yet Portable
Durability is a core focus of the Z Fold 8 Ultra. Samsung has reinforced the foldable screen with thicker and more robust layers, improving its resilience against daily wear and tear while maintaining the flexibility users expect from a foldable device. Despite these enhancements, the device remains lightweight at 215 grams, with dimensions that closely mirror its predecessor.
Additional durability features include:
- An IP48 water resistance rating, offering protection against water exposure in everyday scenarios.
- A design that balances sturdiness and portability, though it still lacks dust resistance, which may be a consideration for some users.
The Z Fold 8 Ultra’s build quality ensures it can withstand the rigors of daily use while maintaining its sleek and premium aesthetic.
Performance: Power for Every Task
At the heart of the Z Fold 8 Ultra is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, delivering innovative performance for multitasking, gaming and demanding applications. This processor is paired with multiple RAM and storage configurations to cater to a wide range of user needs:
- 12 GB RAM with 256 GB or 512 GB storage options for standard users.
- 16 GB RAM with 1 TB storage for power users requiring extensive memory and storage capacity.
This hardware combination ensures smooth performance, whether you’re juggling multiple apps, editing videos, or running resource-intensive software. The device is designed to handle both casual and professional workloads with ease.
Camera System: Elevating Mobile Photography
The Z Fold 8 Ultra’s camera system is a standout feature, catering to users who prioritize high-quality photography and videography. The versatile setup includes:
- A 200 MP main sensor, capable of capturing detailed and vibrant images in various lighting conditions.
- A 50 MP ultrawide camera, a significant upgrade from the Z Fold 7’s 12 MP sensor, offering superior wide-angle shots.
- A 12 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom for capturing distant subjects with clarity.
- A 10 MP front camera, ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls.
This advanced camera system positions the Z Fold 8 Ultra as a strong contender for users who demand professional-grade photography capabilities in a mobile device.
Battery and Charging: Longer Life, Faster Charging
The Z Fold 8 Ultra features a 5000 mAh battery, an improvement over the Z Fold 7’s 4400 mAh capacity. This upgrade ensures extended usage, even with the device’s power-intensive features. Charging capabilities have also been enhanced to reduce downtime:
- 45 W wired charging significantly reduces recharge times.
- 25 W wireless charging, up from the previous model’s 15 W, offering faster and more convenient charging options.
These improvements make the Z Fold 8 Ultra a reliable companion for users who need their device to keep up with their busy schedules.
Additional Features: Strengths and Limitations
While the Z Fold 8 Ultra offers numerous advancements, it does come with a few limitations that may influence purchasing decisions:
- No S Pen support, which may disappoint users accustomed to stylus functionality for productivity tasks.
- Lack of built-in magnets requires a compatible case for magnetic accessories.
Despite these omissions, the device’s overall feature set remains competitive, particularly with its premium build quality, high-performance hardware and advanced display technology.
Pricing and Release Date
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is positioned as a premium device, with rumored pricing as follows:
- $2099 for the base 256 GB model.
- $2299 for the 512 GB model.
- $2599–$2699 for the 1 TB model, depending on regional pricing.
Samsung has announced that the device will be available starting in August 2026, targeting users who value innovation and premium features in a foldable smartphone.
Comparison with Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra distinguishes itself from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide with several key enhancements:
- A higher-resolution display and increased brightness for a more immersive viewing experience.
- An upgraded camera system with superior sensors, catering to photography enthusiasts.
However, the Wide model may appeal to users seeking a more affordable option or a fresh design while retaining essential features. This differentiation ensures that Samsung’s foldable lineup offers something for a variety of preferences and budgets.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra sets a new standard in the foldable smartphone market. With its substantial improvements in display quality, durability, performance, and battery life, it offers a compelling option for users seeking a high-performance device. While it retains a familiar design and lacks certain features like S Pen support, its advanced specifications and premium build make it a standout choice. Scheduled for release in August 2026, the Z Fold 8 Ultra is poised to redefine expectations for foldable smartphones.
Uncover more insights about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in the previous articles we have written.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: The Foldable We’ve Been Waiting For
- Why the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is Breaking the Internet
- Samsung’s Foldable Masterpiece: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Leaks
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: All the Upgrades That Make It a True ‘Ultra’
- What Samsung Just Revealed About the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Source: GregglesTV
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