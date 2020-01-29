Samsung Galaxy Z Flip photos and specs leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is coming with the Galaxy S20 and a Samsung Unpacked event next month and now we have more details on the handset.

WinFuture have managed to get their hands on some press photos of the handsets and also a list of the specifications.

The Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 6.7 inch folding display with a 22:9 aspect ration and a Full HD+ resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will also come with a secondary display which measures 1.06 inches and has a resolution of 300 x 116 pixels.

As we heard previously the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the front of the handset there is a 10 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is dual camera setup with two 12 megapixel cameras.

The handset will be made official at a Samsung Unpacked press event on the 11th of February 2020 and it is rumored to go on sale on the 14th of February for around $1,400.

Source WinFuture, The Verge

