Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G pre-orders to start tomorrow

We recently heard that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G would be launching tomorrow the 22nd of July, previous rumors had suggested that the handset would launch at Samsung Unpacked on the 5th of August.

According to a recent report, Samsung will start taking pre-orders on their Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone from tomorrow.

The handset will come with a 6.7 inch folding AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2636 X 1080 pixels and a Snapdragon 865+ processor, plus 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

We are also expecting a 10 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls and a 12 megapixel camera on the back for photos and videos.

It looks like the device will cost the same as the 4G version, it will apparently go up for pre-order tomorrow for KRW 1.65 million which is about $1,370 at the current exchange rate.

There are also some details on the pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, this handset will cost the same as the first Galaxy Fold, KRW 2.39 million which is about $1,990. The Galaxy Fold Z 2 is coming at Samsung Unpacked next month.

