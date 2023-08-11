Galaxy Watch6 smart watch launches

Samsung has this week launched its new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, available in two sizes: a 44mm version in Graphite and Silver, and a 40mm version in Graphite and Gold. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic, a nod to the fan-favorite rotating bezel design, is offered in 43mm and 47mm sizes, in Black and Silver.

These smartwatches are not just about aesthetics, they are packed with features that promote better health and well-being. They offer in-depth sleep analysis, personalized fitness insights, and comprehensive wellness features. The larger displays and powerful performance of these smartwatches provides users with wearable capable of a wide variety of different functionality.

Watch6 Pricing

The Galaxy Watch6 is now available to preorder in a size of 40 mm price that $299.99 or with a 44 mm watch face priced at $329.99. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is available in a 43 mm size priced at $399.99 with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Or a 47 mm watch face priced at $429.99 again with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. If you would like to opt for 4G LTE connectivity the price rises to $449.99 for the 43 mm version and $479.99 for the 47 mm watch face.

Galaxy Watch6 smart watch

The build of the watch is robust, featuring a sapphire crystal front and stainless steel frame. It uses an eSIM and is MIL-STD-810H compliant, 50m water resistant (IP68), ECG certified, and includes a blood pressure monitor.

The display is a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels and sapphire crystal protection. The watch runs on Android Wear OS 4, One UI Watch 5, with an Exynos W930 (5 nm) chipset, dual-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A55 CPU, and Mali-G68 GPU.

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic comes with 16GB internal storage and 2GB RAM, but does not have a card slot. It does not include a camera, but it does have a loudspeaker. Connectivity options are extensive, including Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NFC, but no USB or radio.

The watch is equipped with an array of features including an accelerometer, gyro, compass, heart rate monitor, barometer, thermometer (skin temperature), 3D Hall sensor, natural language commands and dictation, and Samsung Pay. The battery is a non-removable Li-Ion 425 mAh, charged wirelessly (Qi).

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic, will be available in Bluetooth only and LTE versions. The dimensions of the watch are 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm, with weights of 59g for the 47mm version and 52g for the 43mm version. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is available in black and silver colors. With its blend of style, functionality, and health-focused features, the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic are set to redefine the smartwatch experience.

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Samsung website and product page for more details on availability, pricing and features.

Source: Samsung



