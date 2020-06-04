Samsung Galaxy Watch gets a hand washing app

One of the most important things people have done during the COVID-19 outbreak is wash their hands as often as possible, Samsung has now launched a dedicated hand washing app for their Galaxy Watch.

The app is designed to remind people to wash their hands regularly and also to remind you to wash them for 20 seconds, it comes with a built in timer.

According to the research conducted by the University of New South Wales and published in 2015 by the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), people touch their face 23 times an hour on average, of which 10 touches are to the eyes, nose or mouth – the main pathways that can lead to bacterial or viral infection. This connection between our hands and our faces makes hand washing the most basic step in personal hygiene; the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) even calls it a “do-it-yourself” vaccine, and the United Nations (UN) has, since 2008, designated October 15 as Global Handwashing Day.

In order to help people get into the habit of properly washing their hands, Samsung has, on April, launched a Hand Wash application for wearable users. The app is available for download on the Galaxy Store for Gear S3, Gear Sports, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch Active21 users. Read on to learn how the app can help you engage in best-practice hand hygiene throughout the day.

