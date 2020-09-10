Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets new features with latest software update

Samsung has announced a range of new features for its Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch in the latest software update.

The update adds some new health, communication and activity features to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 device.

Become a better runner, improve your form, and prevent injury with the Running Analysis2 feature. The Galaxy Watch Active2 now offers a standalone running analysis and can provide a variety of detailed metrics, such as asymmetry, regularity, stiffness, vertical oscillation, ground contact time, to help you improve performance and reduce injury.

On top of this, you can also measure VO 2 max, an indicator of the maximum amount of oxygen a person can utilize during intense exercise. It is a common measurement used to determine an athlete’s fitness and performance capacity, which can track the progress in your training routine and help you improve your endurance.

Source Samsung

