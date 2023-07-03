Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 details revealed

Samsung is rumored to be launching its new Galaxy Watch 6 later this month and now we have some more information on the device. There will be four different models in the range with a total of four different sizes.

The Galaxy Watch 6 will come with the model number SM-R930 and this device will be 40mm, there will also be a 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch 6 and this one will have the model number SM-R940.

There will also be a Galaxy Watch 6 Class with the model number SM-R950 this watch is the 43mm model and the largest model in the range measures 47mm, this is also a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and comes with the model number SM-R960.

These new model numbers were recently spotted in the Google Play Console database and the devices will get a range of upgrades over the Galaxy Watch 5, these will include a Samsung W930 mobile processor for improved performance.

Samsung is rumored to use the same design for the new Galaxy Watch as the current Galaxy Watch 5, which is pictures above, there could possibly be some minor design changes to the handset.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is rumored to launch in the last week of July, as soon as we get some more information about the smartwatch and confirmation of its specifications, we will let you know.

Source Sammobile



