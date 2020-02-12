Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event video released

Samsung held their Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday where they announced a number of new devices and now they have released a video of the event.
In the video below we get to see the new Samsung Galaxy S20 range of handsets being unveiled and the new folding Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Buds+ headphones.
Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 range of handsets look impressive and they come with some high end specifications, the top model has a massive 108 megapixel camera, you can find out more details on the handsets here.
Source Samsung