Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet is now available to pre-order in India and the device will retail for RS 27,999 which is about $370 at the current exchange rate.

The device will go on sale in India on the 16th of June 2020 and it will be available to pre-order from today until then.

As a reminder the tablet comes with a a 10.4 inch display that has a WUXGA+ resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is powered by an octa core Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM. There are two storage options 64GB and 128GB and there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The tablet also comes with a 5 megapixel front facing camera for video calls and Selfies and an 8 megapixel rear camera for photos and videos. There is also a 7040 mAh battery and the device will be available in a choice of three colors, Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Rose.

Source Pocket Now

