Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite spotted at the FCC

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, the tablet has now appeared at the FCC in the US, which suggests it should land some time soon.

The tablet has now passed through the FCC with the model number SM-P615 and the device will come with a 10.5 inch Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels .

Processing on the tablet will be provided by a Exynos 961 mobile processor and the tablet will also feature 4GB of RAM.

For storage there will apparently be two options, 64GB or 128GB and the tablet will come with a Samsung S Pen and a range of cameras.

On the rear of the device there will be a dual camera setup which should include a 13 megapixel camera and a 5 megapixel camera. On the front of the device there will be an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. The tablet is expected to retail for around $399 and it should be launching some time soon.

Source Sammobile

