Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite gets NCC certification

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet was revealed last month and now it looks like we are getting closer to the devices launch.

The tablet has recently received NCC certification in Thailand which suggests it could be launching some time soon.

We heard previously that the tablet would come with a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and it will come with 4GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The tablet is expected to feature a10.5 inch Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels like the standard tablet.

It will also come with the same S Pen as the standard tablet and should feature the same cameras which may include a front facing 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, plus dual cameras on back which should include one 13 megapixel camera and one 5 megapixel camera.

As soon as we get some more information about this new Samsung tablet we will let you guys know, Samsung is expected to retail it for around $399.

Source MySmartPrice

