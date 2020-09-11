Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 tablet gets benchmarked

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 tablet recently received Bluetooth certification and now the tablet has appeared again.

The device was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks with the model number SM-T570 and the listing confirmed some of the handsets specifications.

The listing confirms that the tablet will come with a Samsung Exynos 9810 mobile processor and also 4GB of RAM.

The device is also rumored to come an IP68 certification for dust and waterproofing and also a MIL-STD-10G rating.

Source MyFixGuide

