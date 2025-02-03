Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The Ultimate Durability Test

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the latest addition to Samsung’s flagship smartphone lineup, building upon the success of its predecessor, the S24 Ultra. This new device focuses on enhancing durability and refining design elements, aiming to provide users with a premium and resilient smartphone experience. However, the incremental nature of these updates has sparked discussions about whether the S25 Ultra truly pushes the boundaries of innovation in the smartphone market. In the video below, Zack from JerryRigEverything puts the handset through a range of durability tests.

Titanium Frame: Balancing Aesthetics and Practicality

One of the most notable upgrades in the S25 Ultra is the introduction of a titanium frame. Compared to the more commonly used aluminum, titanium offers superior scratch resistance and a more luxurious feel. This change contributes to the phone’s premium aesthetics and provides a level of durability that sets it apart from its competitors.

However, it’s important to note that the practical benefits of the titanium frame are largely cosmetic. The frame does not extend to the buttons, which remain aluminum, and its impact on overall structural integrity is relatively modest. While the titanium frame undoubtedly adds a touch of sophistication to the device, it may not significantly enhance the phone’s ability to withstand drops or impacts.

Camera System: Modular Innovation with Potential Drawbacks

The S25 Ultra features an impressive camera system, headlined by a 200MP main sensor, complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and various telephoto options. One of the standout features is the introduction of detachable camera lens rings, allowing users to upgrade or replace lenses modularly. This innovation offers flexibility and potential for customization, setting the S25 Ultra apart from its competitors.

However, the implementation of these detachable lens rings raises concerns about long-term durability. The rings are glued in place, which may compromise their resistance to wear and tear over time. Additionally, the elevated design of the camera module makes it more susceptible to scratches and damage, potentially undermining the phone’s overall robustness.

The front-facing 12MP hole-punch camera is seamlessly integrated into the AMOLED display, maintaining a sleek and unobtrusive aesthetic.

While the camera system offers high-resolution sensors and modular capabilities, it may not represent a groundbreaking leap forward compared to previous models.

S Pen: Simplification at the Cost of Versatility

The S Pen, a signature feature of Samsung’s Ultra series, undergoes a significant change in the S25 Ultra. The removal of Bluetooth functionality streamlines the stylus by eliminating the need for an internal battery. This simplification also means the loss of advanced features like air gestures and remote camera control, which may disappoint users who have grown accustomed to these capabilities.

While the simplified S Pen may appeal to those who primarily use it for writing and drawing, the reduction in versatility may be seen as a step backward for others. It’s crucial to consider your personal use case and whether the advanced features of previous S Pen iterations are essential to your smartphone experience.

Gorilla Glass Victus 2: Incremental Durability Gains

The S25 Ultra features Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering improved scratch resistance and impact durability compared to its predecessor. In laboratory tests, the glass exhibited scratches at level 6 on the Mohs scale, with deeper grooves appearing at level 7. While this performance is commendable and aligns with other premium smartphones, it doesn’t represent a significant leap forward in terms of durability.

Nevertheless, the inclusion of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 does enhance the phone’s ability to withstand everyday wear and tear, as well as accidental drops. This incremental improvement contributes to the overall durability of the device, providing users with added peace of mind.

Display and Build Quality: Familiar Excellence

The S25 Ultra features a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant colors and fluid visuals. This display technology remains unchanged from the S24 Ultra, continuing Samsung’s tradition of offering top-tier screens in their flagship devices. The hole-punch camera design ensures minimal interruption to the viewing experience, although it’s a feature that has become commonplace in modern smartphones.

In terms of build quality, the S25 Ultra showcases its resilience through rigorous testing. It withstands bend tests with minimal flex and no structural damage, demonstrating its sturdy construction. The IP68 water resistance rating provides protection against dust and water ingress, while the durable SIM card tray adds to the phone’s overall reliability.

The bottom of the phone houses the S Pen, speaker, and charging port, all designed with durability and ease of use in mind.

While the display and build quality are impressive, they may not offer a significantly different experience compared to the S24 Ultra or other high-end smartphones.

Criticisms and Limitations: Incremental Updates and Feature Removal

Despite its strengths, the S25 Ultra has faced criticism for its lack of groundbreaking innovation. While the titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 are welcome improvements, they are incremental rather than innovative. The detachable camera lens rings, although a unique feature, may compromise long-term durability due to their glued construction.

Furthermore, the removal of Bluetooth functionality from the S Pen has been met with mixed reactions. While it simplifies the stylus, it also limits its versatility and may disappoint users who have grown accustomed to advanced features like air gestures and remote camera control.

Some users have also noted inconsistencies in branding details, such as the clarity of the Samsung logo on the device. While these issues may not directly impact performance, they can detract from the premium experience expected from a flagship smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a well-crafted smartphone that prioritizes durability and refined design. With its titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and IP68 water resistance, it offers a robust and reliable device for users who value longevity and premium materials. The modular camera system and simplified S Pen provide unique features, although their practical benefits and long-term durability remain to be seen.

However, the incremental nature of the updates and the removal of certain features may leave some users questioning whether the S25 Ultra justifies an upgrade from its predecessor. While it delivers a polished and durable smartphone experience, it may not offer the transformative leap forward that some consumers expect from a flagship device.

Ultimately, the decision to invest in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra depends on individual priorities and expectations. If you value incremental improvements, premium materials, and a focus on durability, the S25 Ultra is a solid choice. However, if you’re seeking a innovative smartphone experience or rely heavily on advanced S Pen features, you may want to carefully consider whether this device aligns with your needs.

Source & Image Credit: Jerryrigeverything



