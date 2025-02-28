Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Premium Features, Lower Price – Worth It?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus seeks to bridge the gap between premium features and affordability within the S25 series. Positioned as the middle sibling, it offers enhancements such as a larger display, expanded storage, and a slightly bigger battery compared to the base Galaxy S25. At the same time, it retains much of the design and functionality of its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Plus. The video below from Tech Spurt provides more insights into the device’s design, performance, and how it compares to competitors, helping you decide if it aligns with your needs.

Design and Build

The Galaxy S25 Plus adheres to Samsung’s established design language, featuring a sleek and lightweight build with minimal bezels. Its 6.7-inch display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making sure durability against drops and scratches. The device also features an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, offering protection against everyday mishaps such as accidental spills or exposure to dust.

A glossy finish gives the phone a premium look but can feel slippery, potentially prompting users to invest in a protective case. The absence of a pre-installed screen protector may also require additional accessories for safeguarding the display. Notably, the thicker camera lens bezels mark a subtle design shift, but the device compensates with a variety of color options, including exclusive online variants, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences.

Display

The 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is one of the standout features of the Galaxy S25 Plus. With Quad HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, the screen delivers vibrant colors, sharp details, and smooth scrolling. These attributes make it particularly well-suited for gaming, streaming, and multitasking.

However, the absence of an anti-reflective coating can pose challenges for outdoor visibility, especially in bright sunlight. Additionally, users sensitive to screen flicker may experience some discomfort due to the display’s PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming. Despite these minor drawbacks, the display remains a key strength of the device, offering an immersive visual experience.

Performance

The Galaxy S25 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor paired with 12GB of RAM, making sure smooth and reliable performance across a range of demanding tasks. Whether you’re gaming, multitasking, or running resource-intensive applications, the device handles it all with ease. The base model includes 256GB of internal storage, expandable to 512GB, providing ample space for apps, media, and files.

One notable addition is the inclusion of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, which enhances wireless communication by allowing precise device tracking and seamless connectivity with compatible accessories. While the performance is dependable, it does not significantly outpace other flagship devices in the market, which may leave some users seeking more innovative capabilities.

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a 4,900mAh battery, the Galaxy S25 Plus delivers reliable day-long performance, offering over six hours of screen-on time under moderate usage. Charging options include 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, providing flexibility for different charging preferences.

However, the wired charging speed falls short compared to some competitors, which now offer faster charging solutions. For users who prioritize quick power-ups, this could be a minor drawback. Despite this limitation, the battery life is sufficient for most users, making sure the device remains functional throughout the day.

Software

The Galaxy S25 Plus runs on Samsung’s One UI 7, layered over Android 15, offering a polished and user-friendly software experience. Samsung’s commitment to seven years of updates ensures long-term software support, making the device a reliable option for those seeking longevity.

The interface introduces AI-driven features such as smarter notifications and real-time translation tools, although their performance can occasionally be inconsistent. Customization options, including an upgraded control center and enhanced Game Booster, cater to a variety of user preferences. However, the persistent duplication of Samsung apps alongside Google alternatives can clutter the experience, detracting from the otherwise streamlined software design.

Camera

The Galaxy S25 Plus features a versatile triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. In well-lit conditions, the camera captures detailed and vibrant images, while low-light performance introduces some noise, which may affect image quality in darker environments.

The 12MP front camera supports 4K video recording at 60fps, making it a solid choice for selfies and video calls. AI-powered tools, such as object removal and portrait enhancements, add creative flexibility for users who enjoy experimenting with their photography. While the camera system is competent, it offers only incremental improvements over its predecessor, which may not be enough to entice users of the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Audio

The stereo speakers on the Galaxy S25 Plus deliver clear and balanced audio, with respectable bass for a smartphone. Whether you’re streaming videos, gaming, or listening to music, the sound quality is sufficient for most scenarios. Audio capture during video recording is decent, though wind noise can occasionally interfere with clarity. While the audio performance does not stand out as a defining feature, it meets expectations for a device in this price range.

Competitors

The Galaxy S25 Plus operates in a highly competitive market, facing strong alternatives from brands like OnePlus, Google, Xiaomi, and Oppo. Each competitor brings unique strengths that may appeal to different user preferences:

The Pixel 9 Pro excels in computational photography, offering superior image processing and camera features for photography enthusiasts.

excels in computational photography, offering superior image processing and camera features for photography enthusiasts. The OnePlus 13 stands out with its faster wired charging, catering to users who prioritize quick and efficient power-ups.

stands out with its faster wired charging, catering to users who prioritize quick and efficient power-ups. The Xiaomi 14T series combines competitive pricing with innovative design elements, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.

combines competitive pricing with innovative design elements, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers. The Oppo Find X8 Pro offers a sleek design and advanced camera capabilities, appealing to users seeking a premium aesthetic and functionality.

In this competitive landscape, the Galaxy S25 Plus struggles to differentiate itself, particularly for users seeking new innovation or better value for money.

Final Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is a well-rounded smartphone that delivers solid performance, a vibrant display, and reliable battery life. However, its incremental upgrades over the Galaxy S24 Plus and premium price tag may not justify an upgrade for existing S24 users. Additionally, in a market filled with compelling alternatives, the S25 Plus lacks the standout features needed to set it apart.

While it serves as a capable mid-tier option within the S25 lineup, those seeking better value, faster charging, or more innovative features may find more appealing choices among competitors. For users who prioritize Samsung’s ecosystem and long-term software support, the Galaxy S25 Plus remains a dependable option.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



