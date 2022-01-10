Samsung Galaxy S22 to be unveiled February 8th

We have heard lots of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones, we previously heard that the handsets would be launched at a Samsung Unpacked event in February.

According to a recent report, the Samsung Unpacked event for the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup will take place on the 8th of February 2022.

The news comes in a report from Korean Publication Digital Daily who has apparently been told by Samsung that this will be the date for the event, more details are below.

According to Samsung Electronics on the 10th, Samsung Electronics will hold ‘Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022’ online on February 8.

A Samsung Electronics official said, “We have confirmed the event to be held on February 8, and we are discussing the timing of sending out invitations to the end of January.

We are expecting to see three new smartphones in the range, the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The handsets will come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and also the new Samsung Exynos 2200 flagship processor, the device will have different processors in different regions.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about what Samsung has planned for their Unpack press event next month.

Source Digital Daily, Engadget

