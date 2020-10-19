Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra gets 3C certification

Last week we heard some details about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 and now some more variants of the device have been spotted, the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Galaxy S21 recently received 3C certification and now the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra have also received 3C certification.

The listings have revealed that both handsets will support 25W fast charging, this is the same as the Galaxy S21, although previous rumors had suggested that the handsets would come with 65W fast charging.

Samsung are expected to release a number of different versions of their Galaxy S21 handsets, this will include the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it is not clear as yet on whether there will be a fourth device.

We are expecting Samsung to launch its 2021 flagship smartphones some time in the first quarter of 2021, this will probably happen some time in March. As soon as we get some more information about these new devices, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

