Samsung has released its latest security update for the month of May for the Galaxy S21 and the update also comes with a range of new features.

This is a fairly large software update and it comes in at around 1.3GB and it includes Google’s security updates for the month of May.

The update also includes some security update from Samsung, there are also a range of new features and we get to find out more details on these new features in the video below.

As we can see from the video this update for the Samsung Galaxy S21 brings some new camera features to the handset. There is also some changes to the fingerprint reader on the device and also some changes to the face recognition.

The update also includes some changes for quick share which is designed to make it more user friendly, plus a range of other updates. This new software is now available for the Galaxy S21 smartphones, you can install it from the settings menon on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Jimmy is Promo

