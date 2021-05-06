Samsung Galaxy S21 FE expected to launch in July

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition smartphone has been rumored for a while and now it looks like we have some details on when it will launch.

According to a recent report the handset will be launching in July the device will be based on the Galaxy S21.

The handset is expected to come with a 6.5 inch display and it will be powered by a Samsung Exynos processor and will come with a range of high end cameras. It will also come with two storage options 128GB and 256GB.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone including some photos of the handset and a full list of specifications, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammmobile

