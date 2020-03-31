Samsung Galaxy S20 update brings April security patch

Samsung has released a software update for its galaxy S20 range of smartphones and the update includes the latest security updates.

The software update for the Galaxy S20 range of devices comes with Google’s security patch for Android for the month of April.

The update also includes some security updates from Samsung and also some bug fixes and performance improvements.

The software update for the Galaxy S20 also comes with some improvements to the camera on the handsets. The update should be available for you devices as of now and you can check if it is available from the settings menu. If you notice anything else new in the update or any other changes, leave a comment and let us know.

Source Tizenhelp

