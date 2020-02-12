Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G uses Gorilla Glass 6

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G comes with Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and back of the handset. This is the latest Gorilla Glass, the majority of the handsets available in the market use Gorilla Glass 5.

This should make the new Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G more durable and it will be interesting to see how the handset performs in the various durability tests.

According to Corning the new Gorilla Glass 6 is up to two times more durable than Gorilla Glass 5 and it is capable or surviving up top 15 drops at a height of one meters. The scratch resistance on the glass is apparently the same as Gorilla Glass 5.

We are looking forward to seeing the various drop tests and durability tests on the new Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

Source Sammobile

