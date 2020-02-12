Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G shown off on video

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is the top model in the new Galaxy S20 range of handsets and now we get to have a look at the device and its features in a new video from Marques Brownlee.
The handset comes with a massive 108 megapixel camera as the main camera and it also features 100x zoom, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 865 or and Exynos 990 and it comes with up to 16GB of RAM.
In the video below we get to have a look at the new top model in the Galaxy S20 range and some of its features.
We are looking forward to find out more details about the new flagship Galaxy S20 smartphone and also its camera.
Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee