Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G gets durability tested (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G launched last Friday along with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ and now we have a durability test on Samsung’s new flagship.

In the video below we get to see the new Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G put through various durability tests, this includes a scratch test on the display, a bend test and a burn test.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the display on the handset started to scratch at levels 6 and 7 which is what we would expect as the handset uses Gorilla Glass 6 for the display.

The handset also did fine on the burn test with no permanent damage to the display and it also did fine in the bend test with no major damage to the handset. This is exactly as you would expect with Samsung’s new flagship smartphone which costs $1400.

Source & Image Credit: Jerryrigeverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals