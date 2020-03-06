Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones go on sale today

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones have gone on sale worldwide today, there are three models in the range, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The top model, the Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a 108 megapixel camera and up to a massive 16GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S20 series empowers our consumers to engage with their smartphones in new ways, which is why we focused on enabling 5G. The high-speed and ultra-low latency of the Galaxy S20 series will allow users to upload, stream and download content at unprecedented rates1. Because we know our consumers want full access to 5G connectivity regardless of where they are or what carrier they use, the Galaxy S20 series offers 5G support for all types of 5G networks, regardless of frequency2. This is only the beginning.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones over at Samusng’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

