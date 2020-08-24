Samsung Galaxy S20 gets One UI 2.5 update

Samsung has announced that it has started to roll out its One UI 2.5 software update top its Galaxy S20 range of smartphones.

The update brings a range of new features to the Galaxy S20, this includes some new features and updates for the camera and more.

Capturing jaw dropping footage just got easier. Pro Video mode lets you produce high-fidelity videos with just the Galaxy S20 series alone.

If you want to give your videos a cinematic look, all you need to do is shoot in 8K with 24fps frame rate. With the option to record footage in 21:9 aspect ratio, you can capture more of your experiences.

To produce pro-grade videos, audio quality is as important as the visuals. Pro Video mode on the Galaxy S20 series gives you the ability to control the smartphone’s mic direction, so you can pick up specific sounds when you shoot. When paired with the Galaxy Buds line-up, you can use the earbuds as a pro-style lavalier microphone to minimize background noise and record crystal-clear audio.

There are also a range of other new features included in the update, you can find out more information over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

