Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with 256GB launched in the US

Samsung is offering a new storage version of its Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone in the US,m the handset is now available with 256GB of storage.

The 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will set you back $769.99 and it is now available to buy, it comes in one color, Cloud Navy.

Starting at 12:01 am ET on November 6, 2020, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 256GB of storage will be available in Cloud Navy in select carrier and Unlocked by Samsung versions through Samsung.com, carriers and online retailers. The 256GB version of the Galaxy S20 FE starts at $769.99.

Consumers can get a Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 256GB of storage for $319.99 or $13.34 a month with eligible trade-in value up to $450 on Samsung.com and the Shop Samsung app. The offer is for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply. Visit https://www.samsung.com/us/trade-in/terms-and-conditions/ to learn more.

You can find out more details about the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals