Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition shown off on video

Samsung recently launched their new Galaxy S20 FE or Fan Edition smartphone, the handset is designed to be more affordable than the higher end Galaxy S20 range.

The Galaxy S20 FE retails for $699 and now we get to have a look at the device in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

The device comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

It also comes with a Snapdragon 865 processor in the 5G model and the 4G model features an Exynos 990 processor. The handset features a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition also comes with a a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 12 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

