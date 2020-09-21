Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition promo leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to be made official at Samsung’s press event this week, Samsung is holding the event on the 23rd of September.

Now a promo video for the handset has been posted on Twitter, you can see the video in the tweet below.

Samsung S20 FE Promo Video. pic.twitter.com/8G7o1WYka0 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 21, 2020

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch display, we heard previously that it would have a a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

There will apparently be an Exynos 990 version and a Snapdragon 865 version and it will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device is rumored to have three cameras on the back which should include a 2 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel wide angle camera and an 8 megapixel camera, the Selfie camera is rumored to come with 10 megapixels.

Source Abhishek Yadav, Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals