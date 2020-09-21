Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition promo leaked

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to be made official at Samsung’s press event this week, Samsung is holding the event on the 23rd of September.

Now a promo video for the handset has been posted on Twitter, you can see the video in the tweet below.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch display, we heard previously that it would have a a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

There will apparently be an Exynos 990 version and a Snapdragon 865 version and it will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device is rumored to have three cameras on the back which should include a 2 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel wide angle camera and an 8 megapixel camera, the Selfie camera is rumored to come with 10 megapixels.

Source Abhishek Yadav, Sammobile

