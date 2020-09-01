Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition gets benchmarked

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition for some time, the handset has recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks.

The listing was for the Snapdragon 865 version of the handset with the model number SM-G781N, it was also listed with 6GB of RAM.

There will also be an Exynos 990 version of the handset and Samsung will use the different processors in different countries.

Other rumored specifications include a 6.5 inch AMOLED display or a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to use the same cameras as the standartd handset which should include a 12-megapixel wide-angle, 12-megapixel ultra-wide and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Source Venkatesh Babu.G

