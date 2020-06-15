Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions launched

Samsung is launching some special edition versions of its latest Galaxy devices, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions.

Samsung has teamed up with popular pop group BTS for these special edition versions of their Galaxy S20 smartphones.

The new design of the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and Buds+ charging case, also available in purple, carry the band’s logo and purple heart iconography, allowing fans all over the world to show their devotion through their smartphone and wearables.

Available in both 5G and LTE variants, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse. Right in the box, the device comes with decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalize their devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members for fans to keep. Featuring the same great pro-grade camera that Galaxy S20+ owners around the world use to capture their lives and tell their stories, the device provides new ways for BTS and their global fans to feel more closely connected than ever before, and share their creative content with each other.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

