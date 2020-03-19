Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Games Edition launched

Samsung is launching a new limited edition version of their Galaxy S20 smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Games Edition.

The handset has been made official in Japan and it features the logo for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on the back.

It has not been decided as yet on whether the 2020 Olympics will go ahead, the handset comes with a 6.7 inch display with a QHD+ resolution.

The device also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it has 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset is launching in Japan and will be available with NTT Docomo, as yet there are no details on how much it will retail for.

Source Playfuldroid

