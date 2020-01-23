Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite lands in India February 4th

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will go on sale in India on the 4th of February 2020 and as expected the handset will retail for RS 39,999 which is about $560 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the S10 Lite is designed to be a more affordable version of the Galaxy S10, the handset comes with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 24000 x 1080 pixels.

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a Snapdragon 855, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the device also comes with a microSD card.

The handset features a front facing 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back there is a triple camera setup with a 48 megapixel, 12 megapixel and 5 megapixel camera. The handset comes with Android 10.

Source Sammobile

