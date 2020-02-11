The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is now available from Vodafone in the UK, the handset is available on a range of contracts with the carrier.

The handset is available on a range of contracts with Vodafone and prices start at £40 a month with an up front cost of £29. You can see some of the Unlimited Plans available below.

Vodafone Unlimited Max: For £55 per month ( £29 upfront cost), it gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology – such as live virtual reality – watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

Vodafone Unlimited: For £51 per month ( £29 upfront cost), it offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite: For £48 per month (£29 upfront cost), it offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps. This service is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

