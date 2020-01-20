Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite headed to Vodafone

Vodafone has announced that the new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is headed to their network in the UK, the handset will be available on their range of unlimited data plans.

The handset comes with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 24000 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage and it features a microSD card slot if you need some extra storage. The handset comes with a single 32 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back there is a triple camera setup.

The three rear cameras include one 48 megapixel camera, one 12 megapixel camera and one 5 megapixel camera, the device comes with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 10.

As yet we do not have an exact release date and there are no details on how much the handset will retail for with the carrier, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Vodafone

