Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 to get Galaxy S20 features

Samsung has announced that it is bringing a range of features from its new Galaxy S20 smartphones to the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 handsets.

The new features will include some advanced photos and video features, with an updated Nite Mode and more.

This software update brings select Galaxy S20 photo and video experiences to the Galaxy S10 and Note10 series. With Single Take, stay in the moment while you capture the moment using integrated AI technology. Single Take uses the camera system and AI to capture a number of photos and videos at once and recommends the best shot for you2.

With an improved Night Mode on the Galaxy S10 series, and the addition of Night Hyperlapse on both Galaxy S10 and Note10 series3, you’ll be able to capture even more amazing photos and videos even in low light.

You can find out more details about the new features that are coming to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

