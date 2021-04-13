Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 smartphone unveiled

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 smartphone has been made official in Samsung’s home country of South Korea, the handset, the handset was previously know as the Galaxy A82. The device is launching on SK Telecom in South Korea.

The device will come with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile processor.

The handset is equipped with 128GB of included storage and 6GB of RAM, there is also a microSD card slot should you need some extra storage.

The device comes with a 64 megapixel main camera on the back, plus a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera. It is not clear as yet on when Samsung will launch the handset in more countries, as soon as we get some more information we will let you know.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals